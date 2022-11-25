Food and flowers are among the highlights for Small Business Saturday in parts of eastern Lancaster County.

Here’s a taste of some of the specials you’ll find:

Lapp Valley Farm Creamery and Café

Since 1975, Lapp Valley Farm at 244 Mentzer Road, New Holland, has been a favorite of locals and tourists for ice cream, milk and butter. As business grew, more space was needed at the farm store which led to a new 20,000-square-foot location.

The new Lapp Valley Farm Creamery and Cafe, 4040 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, owned by Dave and Ruth Lapp, opened its doors on Aug. 4.

The new facility is home for the ice cream making plant and café. Along with the farm fresh dairy products Lapp is known for, the café features a breakfast and lunch menu. The indoor farm theme with life-size animals has a silo slide for kids.

The creamery and cafe will offer several specials from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Small Business Saturday:

— Farmer’s Hat Sundae (chocolate chip cookie, scoop of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel or chocolate syrup): $4.

— Bubble tea (choice of mango, peach or blueberry), 16 ounces: $3.

Holiday special, available during regular hours Dec. 12-24:

— Lapp Valley Ice Cream 3-Pint Sampler (choice from 16 flavors): $8.

Dutch Country Soft Pretzels

Dutch Country Soft Pretzels, owned by Shannon Benshoff and Dave Burkholder, is a pretzel bakery and store at 2758-1 Division Highway (Route 322), New Holland. Their specialty is handcrafted pretzels.

Pennsylvania is known for 80% of pretzel production in the country. German immigrants, known later as Pennsylvania Dutch, brought them here in the 1700s and they are part of Lancaster County culture.

Dutch Country offers a large variety of pretzels, from nuggets to wraps, chocolate-covered or cheese and pepperoni, to name a few. Plus, they also have a breakfast and lunch menu to eat in or take out.

For hungry shoppers on Small Business Saturday, Dutch Country Soft Pretzels will offer several specials from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

— Stuffed Pretzel (turkey, stuffing, gravy): $5.

— Pumpkin Roll Pretzel (pumpkin, cream cheese, cinnamon): $5.

Holiday special, available Dec. 5-23 (must order 24 hours in advance):

— 100 pretzel nugget tray: $30.

— 30 pretzel stick tray: $35.

Terre Hill Family Restaurant

Terre Hill Mayor Bob Rissler, who also serves as public works supervisor, purchased the Terre Hill Family Restaurant, 213 E. Main St., Terre Hill, in 2014. His dream was to revive its 1940s roots as a small-town restaurant.

The nostalgic eatery with cozy counter and stools, booths and dining room offers a home-cooking menu. It’s a favorite spot for weekly breakfast meetings and family get-togethers.

For Small Business Saturday, the restaurant will offer two specials from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

— Floating Island (two grilled hot dogs split, topped with mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese/bacon): $7.

— Free beverage with breakfast, lunch or dinner meal.

Holiday special, available Dec. 19-24 at noon:

— Signature Chili Take Out: 16 ounces, $8; 32 ounces, $16.

Call 717-445-4755 to order.

Jane’s Flower Shoppe

Jane’s Flower Shoppe, owned by Christian and Mary King, is located on the second floor of a two-story barn on their 16-acre farm at 225 Wissler Road, New Holland. The store moved to its current location in November 2019, after a fire destroyed the building it occupied on Main Street in New Holland.

The business creates high-end floral designs for all occasions year-round.

For Small Business Saturday, Jane’s will offer a holiday centerpiece for $30, a free carnation to every customer and a free rose to every fifth customer. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additionally for the holidays, the shop will offer a 20% discount on any floral arrangement from its website, janesflowers.com. Orders must be placed by Saturday, Dec. 10.