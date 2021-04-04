As state officials have sought to slow the spread of COVID-19 since March 2020, they’ve used emergency powers to stipulate and then enforce detailed rules about gathering, dining and working.

During more than a year of state-imposed restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, restaurants have been a focus of many of the mitigation efforts, with the agriculture department’s restaurant inspectors on the front lines.

While inspectors may be enforcing the rules, they haven’t actually been the main ones monitoring for compliance — that’s been done by private citizens.

Over the past year, members of the public have filed thousands of complaints about restaurants violating COVID-19 mitigation requirements, triggering most of the agriculture department’s enforcement actions, which have included the issuing of 170 “closed by order” notices.

Between March 1, 2020, and March 1, 2021, the department registered 5,686 complaints statewide for violations of COVID-19 mitigation requirements, including 727 from Lancaster County. The total number of complaints is actually higher, since multiple complaints against a specific business over a limited time period are recorded as just one complaint.

Complaints about COVID-19 violations peaked during the three-week ban on indoor dining, which ended Jan. 4, but agriculture department spokeswoman Shannon Powers says they are still getting around 200 citizen complaints a week.

“The volume of complaints has dropped substantially, but to the extent we’re able, we do follow up on every complaint,” Powers said.

The agriculture department does not conduct restaurant inspections in the 140 municipalities and six counties that have their own health departments. Complaints the department receives for those areas are forwarded to a local department. In Lancaster County, Lancaster city is the only municipality that conducts its own restaurant inspections.

‘Very vigilant people’

A complaint form on the agriculture department’s website asks for a person’s name, address, and contact information. But Powers said none of that information is made public.

“With COVID in particular, many of the complaints are being filed by employees who are concerned for their own personal safety,” Powers said.

Some complaints, such as specific customers not wearing masks, don’t trigger a follow-up inspection since they reflect limited-time conditions, Powers said. But restaurants subject to multiple complaints were more often visited by inspectors, Powers said.

In late January, unspecified complaints prompted a state restaurant inspector to visit Agape Café & Grille outside Strasburg. The visit ended with the restaurant being given a “closed by order” notice, one of 28 issued to Lancaster County restaurants since mid-December, the most of any county inspected by the state.

The closure order cited a misplaced COVID-19 safety sign, booths without barriers on the top, and some tables that were too close to a checkout area. Like most restaurants that got closure orders, Agape Café & Grill remained open. The closure order was lifted about a week later when a reinspection confirmed the violations had been corrected.

At the time, owner Ruthie Stoltzfus said she wasn’t surprised to learn that the inspection was prompted by a complaint, since she had witnessed complaints about COVID-19 rules that felt out of her control, such as customers not social distancing.

Yet Stoltzfus did puzzle over the fact that there had been more complaint-driven inspections in Lancaster County than in any other county inspected by the state.

“You don’t know if that’s a group of very vigilant people, or if (Lancaster restaurants) are all at fault,” she said at the time.

Bar enforcement

Like the agriculture department, the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement has also received complaints about COVID-19 violations at some restaurants, since it enforces the rules for liquor license holders in the state.

Many of the liquor-related rules that had been enforced during the pandemic expired today, including a ban on serving customers at the bar and the requirement that customers order food with alcohol.

Since July 1, liquor control enforcement officers have performed more than 78,349 compliance checks statewide and issued 2,517 warning letters to those found breaking COVID-19 protocols. The bureau has also issued 875 notices of violation to noncompliant businesses. Penalties range from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses to up to $5,000 for more serious offenses.

The unannounced visits can be part of regular compliance checks, or prompted by complaints.

Since July 1, the bureau has logged nearly 5,200 complaints, but does not track which were related to COVID-19. Yet, the pandemic has certainly caused a spike in people contacting the bureau about problems since during all of 2019, the bureau only logged 2,400 complaints.