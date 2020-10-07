Like a hit Broadway show that gets its run extended, Bank of Bird-in-Hand has decided to keep selling shares of its own stock a while longer too.

The bank said last week that its offering of $15 million worth of shares, begun Sept. 14, has sold out. So its board of directors has decided to sell up to $5 million more, citing the “overwhelming demand.”

Net proceeds from the offering, priced at $19 per share, will be used to support the seven-year-old bank’s consistent and profitable growth.

The bank is handling this offering itself; it’s not using a broker or underwriter. Interested buyers need to contact the bank directly at 717-768-8811 or at info@bihbank.com.