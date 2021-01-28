A café featuring empanadas is slated to open in downtown Lancaster by the end of February.

Empanada Gourmet is taking a spot at 46 N. Prince St., the former home of Dough & Co., which closed in December.

Empanada Gourmet is owned by Nury Vargas and Ivanna Arambillete, a mother and daughter who launched their business two years ago by opening a stand at Lancaster Marketplace along Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township. They also have a stand at Lancaster Central Market.

Empanada Gourmet features a variety of Uruguayan-style savory and sweet empanadas, including vegan, vegetarian and dessert options.

Empanada Gourmet Address: 46 N. Prince St. Expected opening: Late February. Info.: facebook.com/empanadagourmetlancaster, empanadagourmet.net.