Ella Jane Vintage, which features glassware and other vintage home décor items, has opened a retail showroom in downtown Lancaster.

The roughly 300-square-foot shop at 50 N. Queen St. is an outgrowth of an online business started a year ago by longtime friends Shannon Wissler and Shay Bond.

Wissler says the shop features mid-century modern glassware, art deco vases, jewelry and purses. There are also ash trays, smoking sets and vintage lighters.

Ella Jane Vintage takes a spot next to Lego store Brickheads that was previously occupied by Lush Bazaar.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What to read next