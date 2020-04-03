The owners of Cox Brewing Company in Rheems are finalizing renovations for their new taproom outside Elizabethtown and say they will be done by the end of April.

To open, the new tasting room in the former Legacy Sports Bar at 50 Veterans Drive would only need to pass the necessary health and building inspections and have Gov. Tom Wolf lift the order that has kept some businesses closed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Timothy Kreider, who owns the brewery with Nicholas Cox, says they have been doing most of the renovation work themselves, which allows them to continue to make progress even as some construction projects have been halted because of ordered business closures.

The new taproom, located just off Route 743, will be connected by a foyer to PizzaTown, whose owners operated a sports bar there until July 2018.The new, 2,900-square-foot Cox Brewing Company taproom won’t have a separate food menu, but customers will be encouraged to order food from PizzaTown.

Opened in 2015 by Kreider and Nicholas Cox, Cox Brewing Company makes beer on a small system in an industrial building at 274 Heisey Quarry Road, West Donegal Township. That brewery has continued to sell beer and fill growlers with reduced hours from that location even though the small taproom's seating area is closed.

