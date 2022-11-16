Elizabethtown will welcome the holiday season with its second annual Christmas tree lighting event on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m.

During the event, hosted by the Elizabethtown Area Chamber of Commerce holiday committee and Elizabethtown Borough, guests are encouraged to visit downtown shops and restaurants while strolling carolers provide a festive musical backdrop.

Santa Claus will be at Elizabethtown’s square, at Market and High streets. Families can make free ornaments, courtesy of the Twisted Easel, in The Marriage HUB, located in The Elizabeth building, 18 N. Market St. Families can also take free photos in a photo booth, also in the square. Food trucks will be located behind Rita’s, which will also be open serving food and drink.

The Christmas tree is next to The Elizabeth, just off the square. This year’s tree will be upgraded with large ornaments and professional lighting, according to Carissa Ressler, who chairs the chamber’s holiday committee.

“The tree has gotten a glow-up this year,” Ressler says. “We’re going to make it much brighter and better.”

The Elizabethtown Area High School show choir will begin caroling at the tree a half-hour before the tree lighting at 7 p.m. Then Mayor Chuck Mummert and choir will lead attendees in song.

The chamber and borough are also collaborating on a Christmas tree contest among downtown businesses. Businesses are encouraged to decorate trees with the theme “Rockin’ the Holidays.” Between Dec. 1-31, community members can vote for their favorite trees using QR codes at the businesses or online through the Discover Elizabethtown Facebook page or the borough website, www.etownonline.com, where tree photos will be posted.

The tree with the most votes will win a $500 cash prize for that business. Also, a Mayor’s Choice traveling trophy will be awarded; last year, it went to Ressler’s business, Kairos Massage & Skincare.

During the Nov. 29 tree lighting event, LIV-ETown will highlight its Windows on Market event, which involves businesses decorating windows with a Christmas movie theme. Also, student groups from Elizabethtown Area High School will have painted storefront windows following the same theme, and community members can vote on their favorites on Nov. 29; the winning group will get $250.

The second annual Merry Grinchmas E-town, sponsored by LIV-ETown, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2-6 p.m. in downtown Elizabethtown. Like last year, children can visit the Grinch in Whoville, decorate Christmas cookies and do coloring pages.

A “Rockin’ the Holidays” parade, organized by GEARS and sponsored by MARS Wrigley, is set for Saturday, Dec. 10, starting at 4 p.m. on Market Street.