Two Elizabethtown project were awarded more than $2 million recently from a state grant program.

The projects are among 11 Lancaster County awards in the most recent round of announcements from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment and Capital Assistance Program.

The state awarded $1.375 million to Elizabethtown College to help fund an upgrade to enlarge and connect the anatomy classroom and cadaver lab and $1 million for the first phase of Explore Elizabethtown Downtown Improvement Initiative.

No new jobs will be added with the $2.75 million anatomy classroom and cadaver lab upgrade but the project is planned to serve the need for people in the health occupations. Lancaster County faces a 10-year demand of 249 physician assistants to meet workforce needs

A $1 million state award will go toward the $3.4 million first phase of Explore Elizabethtown Downtown Improvement Initiative.

The borough plans to turn the town’s oldest historic structure at 56 N. Market St. into a community and cultural center. The borough owns the vacant property, home to the former Bear Tavern.

The work will include a complete renovation of the three-story, masonry structure. The proposed work also includes the renovation and additions to a 1960s era addition, a new elevator and stairway and new entry vestibule. It is expected to add two jobs.

The grants came in the third round of awards the state has announced this fall. All told in Lancaster County, 19 projects in 17 municipalities have been awarded $59.7 million of a requested $97.5 million.

The latest round totaled about $33.7 million locally.

The other awardees this round include $11 million for site work at North Greenfield in East Lampeter Township; $3 million to Borough of Mount Joy for the construction of a municipal services complex; $3 million for Warwick Township’s Compass Mill Complex Restoration; $1 million for the $6.6 million expansion of Direct Wire & Cable Inc. in Denver; $1.3 million towards revitalization of the centerpiece of Mount Hope Estate, the Grubb Mansion, in Rapho Township; $2.5 million towards improvements at Millersville University’s Biemesderfer Stadium and Pucillo Gymnasium; $3 million for a new three-story wing at Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development Expansion and Renovation in East Hempfield Township, and $1.5 million for expansion of Shady Lane Curtains LLC in Bird-in-Hand, Leacock Township.