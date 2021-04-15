New claims for unemployment benefits filed by Lancaster Countians stayed inflated last week due to fresh filings by already unemployed people who’ve exhausted their first round of benefits, new data shows.

New claims increased by 1.8% to 627 claims, the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board reported Thursday. It was the fourth consecutive week they’ve been inflated to roughly double the level of early March.

Driving the trend is the calendar -- hundreds of people who were laid off when the pandemic began in March 2020 now are seeing their year of benefits ending and are filing new claims, according to the board.

They’re hoping to get either another year of regular unemployment compensation or extended benefits, depending on their circumstances, a board official explained. For more information on eligibility criteria, visit uc.pa.gov.

Nationally, though, new claims (formally known as initial claims) went in the opposite direction last week, tumbling 25.1% to 576,000. That was the lowest figure since the pandemic started, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

New claims declined statewide as well, receding 5.0% to 22,200.

Locally, while new claims increased last week, another type of claim, called continued claims, tumbled 13.6% to 7,100 in the most recent reporting period. It was the third consecutive weekly decline.

Continued claims, filed by people who already are unemployed and want to keep receiving benefits, are dropping in large part because people are exhausting their benefits, according to the board.

Weekly continued claims have been this low only one other time since the pandemic hit full stride in March 2020, board records show.