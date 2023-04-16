If electric vehicle adoption takes off as much as the Biden administration and automakers hope it does, it will require a big increase in the number of charging stations nationwide.

Placement of those charging stations raise access, aesthetic and safety concerns that communities nationwide are just beginning to address.

In Lancaster County, Lititz was set to adopt the county’s first regulations on charging stations earlier this year. Only a handful of Pennsylvania municipalities have similar rules. But concerns came in from EV supporters as well as skeptics, and the borough council canceled the vote after deciding the ordinance needed more work.

During that meeting council president Shane Weaver said council wanted to get the ordinance as right as possible before passing it.

“If we need to take a closer look, that’s fine,” he said.

The idea to regulate EV chargers came after a borough resident installed their own curbside charger last summer. They voluntarily removed the charger because of multiple code violations, but borough planners saw what could happen as more people buy EVs.

“Right now there are no regulations for it,” said Elijah Yearick, Lititz’s director of planning and community development. “If someone wants to put one next to the right of way and run a cord – there are people doing that now.”

Right now about 80% of EV owners charge their vehicles at home, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Most charge their vehicles in their garage or driveway. But for people who want to or have no choice but to park their vehicles on the street, home charging becomes more complicated.

Lititz attempted to address those issues with its proposed rules.

Those rules would require inspections for home chargers, and borough council approval for any charger in a public right of way – the area from the sidewalk to the curb. That stipulation is meant to keep chargers from interfering with sidewalk accessibility and underground utilities, according to Yearick.

If a resident got permission to install a curbside charger, they would be required to let other owners use it, because on-street parking spaces can’t be reserved for one person. Making others pay to use the charger would not be allowed, so owners would not use high charging fees to prevent others from parking in the space, Yearick said.

Businesses would have been allowed to dedicate up to 20% of their parking spaces to EVs, and more with a special exception from the zoning hearing board.

When the ordinance came up for a vote, residents objected. One disliked a rule requiring residents with garages to put the chargers inside. Another wanted owners to be allowed to stretch extension cords across sidewalks.

One EV detractor objected to chargers being allowed at businesses and apartments at all, because of fire dangers.

After the reaction from residents council agreed to send the ordinance back to the borough planning commission for more work. Yearick said he welcomed the feedback, adding that the borough fire chief said fires are not a big issue if the stations are properly installed.

“It’s good that the interest was there. There was that passion,” he said.

Since February, the planning commission has changed the proposed ordinance. Residents with garages would be able to install EV chargers outside. It’s clearly stated that chargers and extension cords cannot interfere with sidewalk access for people with disabilities.

No vote has been scheduled on the revised ordinance. The number of EVs remains low in the borough and nationwide. But it is only expected to increase in the coming years.

“We want to get something on the books to keep them out of the right of way, and take the opportunity to make a first attempt at regulating it elsewhere,” Yearick said.