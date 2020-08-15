El Mariachi opened recently on the square in Elizabethtown.

The restaurant at 2 N. Market St., which originally opened just before mandated restaurant closures in March, recently resumed operations at its spot just off the square.

The restaurant's menu includes traditional Mexican dishes such as fajitas, enchiladas, tacos and tortillas, as well as some rice and bean dishes.

The roughly 24-seat restaurant is owned by Ricardo Ortiz and Nancy Diaz Ortiz, who are helped by their two teenage sons. Ricardo Ortiz said he and his wife, who are both natives of Mexico, decided to open the restaurant after getting positive feedback on some of the food they made for friends.

