The owners of El Cubano, who have a Cuban food restaurant in Lancaster Township and a stand in Lancaster Central Market, will be opening another restaurant this month in downtown Lancaster.

The new El Cubano will occupy a spot at 60 N. Queen St. that’s the former home of Foltz’s Pretzels, which closed in November. The new restaurant will have the same menu as the El Cubano at 33 Ranck Ave., which features Cuban sandwiches, rice and bean dishes and empanadas, among other things.

El Cubano is owned by Rene Diaz.