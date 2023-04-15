Ecore International has purchased a tire recycling company to help supply raw materials for its reclaimed rubber products.

The Lancaster city-based company announced this week that it bought Texas-based 360 Tire Recycling Group. A company spokesperson would not disclose the sale price.

“360 Tire’s commitment to providing an environmentally responsible, one-stop recycling effort for its customers aligns perfectly with Ecore’s vision of a planet free of rubber waste,” Art Dodge, CEO of Ecore, said in a press release.

360 Tire Recycling Group will continue operating under its current name. Its business includes collecting used tires and used truck tire treads. The company’s 57 employees will all be retained, the Ecore spokesperson said. Ecore has more than 500 employees.

Ecore annually recycles more than 100 million pounds of ground tires and rubber waste into products like flooring, playgrounds and athletic fields. The company’s headquarters is located on Fountain Avenue.

