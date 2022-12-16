Typically an upbeat affair, this year’s edition of the Lancaster Chamber economic forecast breakfast was a bit of a downer.

High inflation and the rising interest rates meant to bring those prices down are expected to boost the unemployment rate and depress stock prices next year even as the current tight labor market is presenting a nearly intractable problem for businesses, two experts said Friday during the business group’s annual look ahead.

“It’s not the end of the world going into next year here,” Linda Duessel, senior equity strategist for Pittsburgh-based investment and asset manager Federated Hermes, said as she searched for good news amidst the mostly grim economic indicators she said signal a near-certain recession during 2023.

“It’s not question of whether or not there’s a recession, it’s how deep it must be,” said Duessel.

Duessel, who was the keynote speaker at last year’s event, said signs of inflation back then pointed to problems even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s imposition of stringent measures to contain COVID-19 added to global economic problems.

“It has been a very volatile year,” Duessel told the crowd of 450 gathered for the presentation over breakfast at the Lancaster County Convention Center’s Freedom Hall.

Expect unemployment to rise

Looking ahead, Duessel said the Federal Reserve’s aggressive push to raise interest rates will likely have the desired effect on inflation, although she only expects the core price index – which is currently 5.96% - to drop to just below 4%.

But Duessel said the Fed’s moves should also have the expected impact of driving up unemployment to deal with an extremely tight U.S. labor market where there are currently 1.7 jobs for every unemployed worker.

“The Fed won’t be satisfied until it is a 1 to 1,” she said. “That’s a lot of unemployment that needs to go up. We are at full employment today – which is wonderful in a manner– but 6 to 8% unemployment would be needed to get inflation down to 2%.”

The most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics measured the U.S. unemployment rate in October at 3.7%. The Lancaster County rate was measured at 2.5%, the lowest it has been since 1999.

While Duessel expects a recession to be mild, job losses will spread pain even as they have the desired effect of easing rising prices.

“A mild recession will be mild unless we’re the ones to lose our jobs,” she said.

The Federal Reserve effort to cool the economy by raising interest rates will also likely mean anemic growth for the stock market, with Duessel predicting returns of 2.5% next year for the S&P 500.

“Not awesome, not terrible,” she said, although he said there will be pockets of bright spots for stocks, saying those related to housing, energy and finances could be smart plays.

During a 45-minute presentation that included a litany of bad news, Duessel dwelt on some positive signs, saying high household cash balance, healthy corporate earnings and the boosting of interest rates for savings accounts are positive signs for the U.S. economy, especially when viewed in the longer term and compared to some global alternatives.

“I always remind myself that as economies go, we’re blessed to be living in this one,” Duessel said.

Dave Hanson, CEO of Fulton Financial Advisors, made the acute labor shortage in Lancaster County the focus of his 10-minute presentation, which preceded Duessel’s remarks. Hanson cited labor statistics indicating 17,000 open jobs in Lancaster County and only 7,000 unemployed workers.

“Lancaster needs to find 10,000 workers or we need to find a way to not need them. We need to retool our economy so we can do more with less,” Hanson said.

While labor shortages were the biggest local issue, Hanson said shortages of housing and available industrial property are also drags on an area that nevertheless remains a “wonderful county” for living and working.