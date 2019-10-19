EAT, a sandwich shop in Richmond Square, has closed.

Opened in the fall of 2017, the restaurant at 600 Richmond Drive featured cheesesteaks and burgers as well as chicken sandwiches and hoagies.

EAT was owned by William Thomas and his wife, Nicole. Thomas, who spent 23 years in the restaurant industry, once was an owner of the former Campus Grille near Franklin & Marshall College.

“I have decided to go in a different career path. I wanted to spend more time with my family, which wasn’t possible in the restaurant business,” Thomas said in an email to LNP.

Thomas said he may still do some catering and also will remodel and design restaurants.

