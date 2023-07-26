The Starbucks in East Lampeter Township near Tanger Outlets where 17 workers are seeking to unionize closed this week for a previously planned remodeling.

The coffee shop at 2208 Lincoln Highway East is expected to reopen in about a month, workers said. In the meantime, its workers are employed at other nearby stores, said Valentine Madsen, one of the workers who is organizing the union effort.

“Hopefully by the time we return we will also have had our union election,” Madsen wrote in an email.

According to the National Labor Relations Board petition, a vote is proposed for Aug. 2 on becoming represented by Workers United, an affiliate of Service Employees International Union. There are 21 full- and part-time baristas and shift supervisors eligible to vote. The NLRB has not set the date for the union election.

Earlier this month, Lincoln Highway East employees became the first in Lancaster County to go public with their intent to unionize, joining a wave of union efforts at the international coffee chain over the last two years. Workers are seeking, among other things, better wages, guaranteed hours and consistent scheduling, and a grievance procedure and protection from unjust discipline.

In Pennsylvania, according to Workers United, 30 Starbucks have held union votes since December 2021. Out of those, seven stores rejected a union.

The company did not respond to a request for comment on the closure. In regards to the union, Starbucks previously said it could work more efficiently with workers to implement changes without a union, which could lead to lengthier discussions as both sides bargain with each other.