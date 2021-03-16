Every local resident knows about the busy East Lampeter Township road where a lot of tourist destinations are located.

But sometimes it seems like no two residents call that road by the same name.

Is it Lincoln Highway East? Or just Lincoln Highway? How about Route 30 East? Or just Route 30? Or the corridor? Or the strip?

By any name, the stretch of road between Route 896 and Strasburg Pike – home to Dutch Wonderland, American Music Theatre, Tanger and Rockvale outlets, hotels and restaurants – is the core of the county’s tourist industry plus a commercial hub for local residents too.

The 2.5-mile corridor is so important that township officials are leading a multi-year, multi-million-dollar project to make it safer, calmer and more inviting to travel by adding walking trails and bicycle paths, narrowing vehicle-travel lanes, coordinating traffic signals based on traffic and taking other steps.

But officials want to improve more than the corridor’s physical features. They also want to upgrade its name.

So the township on Monday launched an online survey to ask the public to suggest “a unique name” for the corridor, to help the township create a brand identity for the corridor which the township will use to market the area, beginning sometime after 2021.

The 10-question survey, which can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/3PDWV2L, also asks what name the respondents use for the corridor now and how they describe the corridor to visitors.

That name will be proclaimed on signage at the eastern and western gateways to the corridor, to let visitors know they’re entering a noteworthy destination, and in other marketing initiatives, which are taking on more significance with the struggles of the tourism industry during the pandemic. Details of the marketing campaign remain to be determined.

A second 10-question survey, which can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/3HR2MRM, seeks to identify the best tools for helping visitors find attractions on the corridor.

For instance, it asks respondents to rank different digital and traditional tools for wayfinding, from paper maps to directional signs, apps and push notifications. It also asks respondents to name businesses (including “hidden gems”) they’d recommend to visitors.

Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said the surveys, which can be taken through March 26, are open to anyone who lives in the area, has a job in the corridor, patronizes its businesses or just has an idea to share.

“We’re happy to take input from anybody who has an interest in the corridor,” he said, adding that “good ideas can come from anyone.”

Discover Lancaster, the nonprofit that promotes tourism in the county, will be among the contributors as it collaborates with the township in the marketing effort.

Noting the corridor’s role as a cornerstone of tourism here, Discover Lancaster President and CEO Edward Harris said: “Enhancing our visitors’ experience along the Lincoln Highway corridor with a refreshed brand identity will enable our county to generate more visitation in the years ahead as our tourism economy rebounds” from the pandemic.

Part of a larger effort

Creating a brand, highlighting the gateways and improving wayfinding around the corridor will be the first efforts funded by tax increment financing in the corridor. Created by the East Lampeter Industrial & Commercial Development Authority in 2017, the TIF taps the increases in realty taxes paid by property owners that were triggered by improvements to the property.

The twin surveys are part of the Lincoln Highway Streetscape Plan that was adopted by the township, accepted by the county and approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in 2015. The plan lays out an array of changes.

“Not that it’s a terrible place,” Hutchison said. “We just want to make it better.”

One major change came in 2018, when PennDOT resurfaced the corridor and, at the request of the township, painted the lanes a foot narrower in hopes of slowing traffic and thereby reducing accidents. It’s achieved both goals, said Hutchison.

Underway is the design of a pedestrian and bicyclist trail, eight to 12 feet wide, on the south side of Lincoln Highway East and a new sidewalk, 6 feet wide, on the north side. A 5-foot grass buffer will separate the trail and sidewalk from the curbs.

The first section, to be built next year, will run from roughly the traffic light at the entrances to Dutch Wonderland and Tanger to Bowman Road, a stretch of two-thirds of a mile. The $3.2 million project received a combined $2.6 million from the multi-modal funds of the Commonwealth Financing Authority and PennDOT, plus $600,000 from the township.

Other upgrades in the corridor are under design too, Hutchison said. “We’ve got a lot of stuff happening that’s not really visible yet but it will be in a couple years.”