The Starbucks in East Lampeter Township is one step from becoming the first in Lancaster County - and central Pennsylvania - to unionize, joining a wave of unionizing in the international coffee shop chain that began two years ago.

Baristas and shift supervisors at the 2208 Lincoln Highway East coffee shop voted 11-3 Wednesday to join Service Employees International Union affiliate Workers United, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

If ultimately certified, all 21 full- and part-time employees would be represented by the union. Fourteen of 21 eligible employees voted. Certification typically happens within a month.

The vote must be certified by the National Labor Relations Board and both sides have an opportunity to challenge ballots. As of Thursday there were no challenges.

What happens next

If the vote is certified, the new union will choose a representative and the bargaining process can begin.

In response to the vote, the company emphasized a previous statement that it was committed to “bargaining in good faith.” It also emphasized the length of time it takes to reach a contract, citing a Bloomberg Law report that says it now takes 465 days. That’s up from 409 just a few years prior. And the report said the number of days to contract has been increasing since the 2010s.

The Economics Policy Institute notes, “the most salient reason for the long lags is that delays overwhelmingly benefit employers and current labor law tilts strongly in their favor.”

The company is bargaining with each store that organizes and so far more than 8,500 workers at more than 350 stores across 41 states have joined Starbucks Workers United. In Pennsylvania, according to Workers United, 30 Starbucks stores have held union votes since December 2021. Out of those, seven stores rejected a union.

There’s no timeline on when bargaining in good faith should happen, nor are companies forced to agree to a contract.

What the workers are seeking

The workers are seeking, among other things, better wages, guaranteed hours and consistent scheduling, and a grievance procedure and protection from unjust discipline.

East Lampeter Township Starbucks barista Ashley Ruppert said in a video on Instagram posted prior to Wednesday’s vote that the company is not providing workers with enough resources to do their jobs efficiently.

“This company calls us partners but they do not treat us like partners whatsoever,” Ruppert said. “….The values that this company enforces that we follow all contradict each other: They want us to be fast in the drive-thru but they also want us to connect with the customers but also don’t want us to give them yes or no options. They want us to up-sell when the customers clearly know what they want.”

Wednesday’s vote was held at Eden Resort & Suites in Manheim Township because the East Lampeter Township store closed in late July for previously planned remodeling. The store is expected to reopen later this month or early next month. In the meantime, its workers are employed at other nearby stores, said Valentine Madsen, one of the workers who is organizing the union effort.

Starbucks, in a previously emailed statement, said it could work more efficiently with workers to implement changes without a union, which could lead to lengthier discussions as both sides bargain with each other.

Lancaster County has about 10 freestanding Starbucks stores and several others inside spaces at Millersville University, and Target and Giant stores.