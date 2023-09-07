The National Labor Relations Board has certified the union election of Starbucks baristas and shift leaders in East Lampeter Township, making the store the first Starbucks in Lancaster County to unionize.

The 21 workers at the coffee shop near Tanger Outlets join a wave among workers for the chain that began more than two years ago. So far more than 350 stores across 41 states have joined Starbucks Workers United.

Lancaster County has about 10 freestanding Starbucks stores and several others inside spaces at Millersville University, and Target and Giant stores.

The workers are seeking, among other things, better wages, guaranteed hours and consistent scheduling, a grievance procedure and protection from unjust discipline.

Starbucks has said U.S. employees – who are called partners- working in company-owned stores earn an average wage of $17.50 per hour with a range between $15 and $23 per hour. It did not say what the local compensation range is. A barista from the East Lampeter Township store said they have been with the company for five years and received a $1.70 raise in that time. The barista currently makes $16.70 per hour.

The store at 2208 Lincoln Highway East was closed in early August for previously planned renovations. Workers expected it to be open by mid-September.

The workers voted on Aug. 23, with a tally of 11 for and three against to be represented by Workers United, which is affiliated with Service Employees International Union. The NLRB agent then certified that each vote came from an eligible voter.

Both the workers and Starbucks had seven days to challenge the vote. There were no challenges and the NLRB certified on Aug. 31 that a majority of employees cast valid ballots.

Certifying the vote means that the NLRB formally recognizes the union as the exclusive collective bargaining representative. Starbucks is obligated to start negotiating in good faith with the union.

Starbucks has emphasized it was committed to bargaining in good faith and underscored the length of time to negotiate a contract, citing a Bloomberg Law report that says it now takes 465 days.

The long lags between union vote and contract, according to The Economics Policy Institute, is that delays overwhelmingly benefit employers and current labor law tilts strongly in their favor.

The company is bargaining separately with each store that organizes. There’s no timeline on when bargaining in good faith should happen, nor are companies forced to agree to a contract.