The first Starbucks in Lancaster County to unionize has reopened after being closed for planned remodeling during the union vote.

The Starbucks at 2208 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township no longer has café seating or public bathrooms, according to its post on Instagram.

“We are also still getting some things put together so please be patient with us as we finish up the final steps in the renovation:),” the Sunday post said. “WE MISSED YOU!!!!”

The 21 workers at the coffee shop joined a wave among workers for the chain that began more than two years ago. So far more than 360 stores across 41 states have joined Starbucks Workers United.

Lancaster County has about 10 freestanding Starbucks stores and several others inside spaces at Millersville University, and Target and Giant stores.

The East Lampeter Township store workers are seeking, among other things, better wages, guaranteed hours and consistent scheduling, a grievance procedure and protection from unjust discipline.

Starbucks has said U.S. employees – who are called partners – working in company-owned stores earn an average wage of $17.50 per hour with a range between $15 and $23 per hour. It did not say what the local compensation range is. A barista from the East Lampeter Township store said they have been with the company for five years and received a $1.70 raise in that time. The barista currently makes $16.70 per hour.