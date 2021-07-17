Iconic fast food restaurant chain Sonic has returned to Lancaster County.

The Sonic on Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township reopened Wednesday, according to a restaurant spokesperson.

The county’s two other Sonic locations - in Brownstown and Rapho Township near Mount Joy - will reopen by the end of the year, Sonic account supervisor Ale Iraheta said. All three closed in December.

Open positions for the East Lampeter Township site — ranging from carhop to general manager — have been posted on Sonic’s website.

The restaurants, which opened in Lancaster between 2006 and 2008 through a partnership that included Malvern businessman Donald Welsh, closed in December after an unsuccessful attempt to find buyers. In all, 75 employees lost their jobs due to the closures, according to information filed with the state. At the time, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma-based drive-in burger chain told LNP | LancasterOnline it hoped to resume operations in the county.

Iraheta did not immediately respond to questions about number of employees needed to staff the locations, wages, benefits and whether the sites are operated by the company or franchisees.

Sonic, which has 3,500 restaurants in the U.S., specializes in burgers, sandwiches and frozen drinks. Customers park in drive-in stalls and push a button to place their order. Carhops, usually on roller skates, deliver the orders.