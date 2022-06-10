East Hempfield Township-based MXL Industries has been acquired by a larger plastic manufacturer based in Ohio that is owned by a private equity fund.

MXL makes optical plastic products such as fighter jet helmets and industrial respirator mask lenses. The products serve military, motorsport, life safety, medical, aviation and marine industries. It is a specialist in injection molding and coating of polycarbonate and acrylic parts.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, however, Lancaster County property records show Ohio-based Plaskolite LLC paid more than $2.3 million for MXL’s 1764 Rohrerstown Road facility, located south of East Petersburg..

MXL employs between 50 and 99 people, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. MXL offers mold design and construction, injection molding, coating, routing and assembly in a one-stop shop for customers. The company’s specialty-crafted optical plastic parts are used in fighter jet helmets, medical-grade light fixtures and life safety equipment.

Plaskolite makes thermoplastic sheets and acrylic polymers used in a wide range of products including solar panels, car-light covers and spa and baths.

Representatives of MXL and Plaskolite could not be reached for comment about how many employees will be retained, whether MXL principals will stay on or whether MXL will keep its brand name.

The buy is a strategic one for Plaskolite, which has manufacturing facilities in Texas, Missouri, California, Massachusetts, Tennessee and New Jersey.

Thomas Chadwick, of Pritzker Private Capital, said in a statement that acquiring MXL represents an opportunity to expand into new specialty products and markets, and provides opportunities to further accelerate growth. Plaskolite president and CEO Ryan Schroeder said in a statement that the acquisition of MXL will expand Plaskolite’s footprint into more specialty end markets, strengthen customer relationships and solidify its leadership position in specialty plastics and coatings.

MXL president and CEO Jim Eberle, who has headed the company since 2004, said in a statement that the deal marks a new chapter of growth for the company. Eberle was part of the senior management team that bought a majority stake of the firm in 2008. The team paid $5.2 million to parent company, National Patent Development Co. At that time, MXL had 70 employees.

MXL posted worldwide sales of $9.2 million in 2007. Recent sales figures were not available. In 2020, the company received a PPP loan for $938,087 that covered pay for 63 employees, utilities and rent. According to Pro-Publica’s PPP Tracker, the loan and accrued interest ($949,735) was forgiven.