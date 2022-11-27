The Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will receive $5 million to help build the National East Coast Wrestling Hall of Fame on West Newport Road in Warwick Township.

The award is one of 11 that were announced in the most recent round of announcements from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment and Capital Assistance Program.

About 54 direct and indirect jobs are expected to be created through the $14.5 million project, according to the redevelopment authority. The project would establish the hall of fame, which currently does not exist.

The plan is to build a three-story, 36,000 square foot facility on 5 acres of land on West Newport Road in Warwick Township. Plans include a roof deck, exhibition area that includes entrance lobby, gift shop, restrooms, stairs and elevator, locker rooms and four removable wrestling mats with some spectator areas. It is projected to open in three years.

The redevelopment authority estimated the Hall of Fame would generate more than $3 million per year.

“This project fits with the already booming tourism industry of Lancaster County and the surrounding region, as the facility is expected to host conferences, banquets, educational and leadership training courses, and other special events, in addition to the aspects of being a hall of fame and museum,” the authority wrote in its application.”The facility is projected to host over 50,000 visitors per year, with roughly 10 percent of the visitors generating tourism spending in the county.”

The grant came in the third round of awards the state has announced this fall. All told in Lancaster County, 19 projects in 17 municipalities have been awarded $59.7 million of a requested $97.5 million.

The latest round totaled $33.7 million.

The other awardees this round include $11 million for site work at North Greenfield in East Lampeter Township; $3 million to Borough of Mount Joy for the construction of a municipal services complex; $3 million for Warwick Township’s Compass Mill Complex Restoration; $1.375 million to Elizabethtown College to upgrade its anatomy classroom and cadaver lab; $1 million for the $6.6 million expansion of Direct Wire & Cable Inc. in Denver; $1 million for the first phase of Explore Elizabethtown Downtown Improvement Initiative; $1.3 million towards revitalization of the centerpiece of Mount Hope Estate, the Grubb Mansion, in Rapho Township; $2.5 million towards improvements at Millersville University’s Biemesderfer Stadium and Pucillo Gymnasium; $3 million for a new three-story wing at Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development Expansion and Renovation in East Hempfield Township, and $1.5 million for expansion of Shady Lane Curtains LLC in Bird-in-Hand, Leacock Township.