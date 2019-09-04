A Tex-Mex restaurant in Elizabethtown will buy its leased location with the state’s help in a $500,000 project, it was announced Wednesday.
Good Burrito Co., 17 W. High St., was approved by the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority for a $200,000, 15-year loan.
According to PIDA, Good Burrito occupies the first floor and basement of the 4,000-square-foot building. The top two floors have four apartments; all are occupied.
With the transaction, the four-year-old business will transition from a renter to a owner-occupant and landlord. Helping Good Burrito obtain the state loan was the Lancaster-based nonprofit, EDC Finance.