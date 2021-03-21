Two of the hottest segments of the industrial real estate market here are new and shovel-ready proposals for large buildings designed to serve e-commerce and distribution companies – not only manufacturers.

And nowhere is the temperature higher than in East Hempfield Township near Route 283.

Among the recently completed buildings is a 253,000-square-foot building at 601 Stony Battery Road, constructed “on spec” (meaning it was built without a tenant lined up) and recently acquired by Boston-based real estate investment firm TA Realty.

“The whole 283 corridor is going to continue to fill out in time, as you see tenants migrate from the Harrisburg area down 283 toward Lancaster,” said the property’s listing agent, Jason Webb, of realty firm Jones Lang LaSalle.

Webb said his prospects for all or half of the Stony Battery Road structure include an e-commerce firm and two distribution centers. “We remain in earnest negotiations with multiple parties on both a full and partial building basis,” he said.

TA Realty paid $23.7 million for the 19.4-acre property on Feb. 26, courthouse records show. The seller was High Street Logistics of Woburn, Massachusetts, which owns two properties in the Conewago Industrial Park near Elizabethtown and until recently owned a third.

Sizable shovel-ready plans include a pair of 251,000-square-foot buildings proposed at 701 and 791 Stony Battery Road, both by Conshohocken-based Catalyst Development, and a 252,000-square-foot building proposed on Yellow Goose Road by Lancaster-based Oak Tree Development.

Oak Tree President Mike O’Brien said its building would be suitable for one or two tenants in the distribution, light manufacturing and/or e-commerce sectors. Catalyst did not respond to requests from LNP | LancasterOnline for comment on its projects.

Another proposed project in the Route 283 corridor surfaced last month in Rapho Township, when developer Warehaus sought township approval of its desire to build a 217,000-square-foot warehouse on Cornerstone Drive as a conditional use.

On the east side of Lancaster, High Associates is ready to construct an industrial building of 229,000 square feet on Ben Franklin Boulevard in Greenfield as soon as a tenant is secured. Site-work grading has been completed and utilities have been run to the pad, said Mike Lorelli, senior vice president at Lancaster-based High.