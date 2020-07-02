Dutch Wonderland Family Amusement Park will open for season passholders on Tuesday, July 14 and for all guests on Saturday, July 18, it was announced Thursday.

The Lincoln Highway East attraction was set to open May 2, but the opening was delayed this year by Gov. Tom Wolf’s restrictions on business to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Restrictions loosened enough on June 26, when Wolf upgraded the county’s status to green, allowing the park to open. But ongoing state restrictions plus federal safety guidelines mean the 2020 season “will look different than any other in Dutch Wonderland’s 57-year history,” the park said.

Dutch Wonderland said it “will limit capacity in the park and on each ride, slide, restaurant and building to ensure compliance with recommended social distancing standards.”

Guests will have to have season passes or buy tickets in advance online, then RSVP to confirm their attendance. Walk-up sales will not be available this summer.

All guests and employees will have their temperature checked before entering the park, with any person exhibiting a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher (or displaying other symptoms related to COVID-19) denied entry.

Facial coverings will be required for all employees and guests, except children younger than three years of age. Guests will be required to remove their masks on water attractions in Duke’s Lagoon.

The park said it has installed “dozens” of hand sanitizing stations in the park and will increase the frequency of cleaning of high-traffic locations.

Dutch Wonderland will be open daily through Sunday, Aug. 30.

Because of the two-month delay in opening this year, all 2020 season passes will be extended to include the 2021 season as well, the park said.

For more information on the new procedures, visit www.dutchwonderland.com/summer2020.