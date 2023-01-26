Dutch Wonderland in East Lampeter Township is increasing its starting pay by as much as $2.50 an hour to attract seasonal employees as it looks to fill about 800 positions for its 60th season.

Pay for some of the positions such as security guard will start at $15 an hour, according to Dutch Wonderland’s job website. Starting pay varies between $10 and $15 an hour depending on age, position and experience, said Jeffrey Eisenberg, marketing director.

The announcement comes as low unemployment rates nationwide make filling seasonal jobs at the amusement park at 2249 E. Lincoln Hwy.more challenging.

Hiring is also ongoing next to the amusement park at the Cartoon Network Hotel, which is also owned and operated by Pittsburgh-based Palace Entertainment. Jobs are available for servers, cooks, baristas and bartenders, along with housekeeping and guest services.

Last season, the hotel at 2285 E. Lincoln Hwy. raised pay by as much as $3 an hour for some positions and began offering flexible work schedules. Prior to the pandemic, the company filled about 900 positions but last year fielded about 750 to 800 workers for the season.

Positions are available in ride operations, food and beverage, and retail, Eisenberg said. Jobs are open to workers as young as 14 years old, according to Dutch Wonderland’s website.

The company has not announced an opening day for 2023. Last year Dutch Wonderland saw its earliest start - April 16.

Dutch Wonderland also offers a perk program. Employees can get free admission to more than 30 regional theme parks and attractions, plus free Dutch Wonderland passes for family and friends.

The company said hiring events will be held throughout the winter months. Job seekers can also apply online at dutchwonderland.com/jobs.

Dutch Wonderland was the winner of the Amusement Today Golden Ticket for Best Family Park in 2019, 2021, and 2022, the theme park features more than 30 rides, attractions, and shows.