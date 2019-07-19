Dutch Country Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels has opened a shop in Mount Joy where it sells ice cream along with its soft pretzels.

The shop, at 26 W. Main St., offers several varieties of soft pretzels made in small batches on site, including regular, cinnamon sugar, garlic, sour cream and pizza varieties. It also sells hand-dipped ice cream in cones and dishes.

There are a handful of seats inside as well as a few seats outside.

Dutch Country Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels is owned by Austin Groff, who has operated it for the last six years as a food trailer business, which he will maintain.

Groff bought the Mount Joy property in 2014. He had been planning since then on opening a retail shop that can augment his seasonal operation selling at festivals and fairs.

Groff is helped by a handful of employees, including several family members.

