A new Dunkin’ taking shape just west of Mountville is on track to open by early fall.

The restaurant at 3929 Columbia Ave. is taking the former home of a Rita’s. The space is being expanded to include a drive-thru.

The 18-seat restaurant will feature Dunkin’s menu of coffee, donuts and sandwiches. It will operate with 20 employees.

The franchisee owner of the new restaurant is Eddie Delvadia, an owner of Dunkin’ locations in Mount Joy, Harrisburg and Enola. He also is working to develop a new drive-thru restaurant in Lititz.

