A new Dunkin’ has opened just west of Mountville.
The 1,700-square-foot restaurant at 3929 Columbia Ave. takes the former home of a Rita’s that was expanded to include a drive-thru.
The 18-seat restaurant features Dunkin’s menu of coffee, donuts and sandwiches. The restaurant features Dunkin’s newest design, including digital kiosks for ordering. It has around 20 employees.
The franchisee owner of the new restaurant is Eddie Delvadia, an owner of Dunkin’ locations in Mount Joy, Harrisburg and Enola. He also is working to develop a new drive-thru restaurant in Lititz.