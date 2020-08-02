A liquidation sale begins Monday in Lancaster at Drums Etc. as the longtime music specialty shop downsizes and prepares to move to a much smaller location in Neffsville where it will focus on internet sales.

The roughly 10,000-square store at 548 New Holland Ave. carries a wide variety of percussion instruments and guitars, specializing in hard-to-find items.

Owner Rick Hamilton said he hopes to sell out by the end of August, then liquidate furnishings, fixtures and memorabilia through an auction.

From his new, 1,700-square foot store in The Fiddlers Green Village at 2503 Lititz Pike, Hamilton says he will focus on online sales while still retailing some higher-end brands at the store he hopes to open in early September.

Drums Etc. will continue to offer guitar and drum lessons in two practice studios at the new shop, although it will no longer have a band rehearsal space.

Hamilton said the move to downsize came because of the continued shift to online shopping, which made it less feasible to operate a large store.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

As he contemplated making a change, Hamilton said he originally planned to rent a warehouse and exclusively do online sales. Yet he says he decided to maintain a small retail store because the online-only operation seemed lifeless when he was forced to do it because of mandated store closings meant to slow the spread of COVID-19

Hamilton said the shop, which previously had four employees, will probably operate at the new location with three.

Drums Etc. originally opened in 1985 at 605 N. Plum St., before moving eight years later to 253 N. Queen St. It has been in its current location since 2000.

Hamilton, who owns the New Holland Ave. property, says he has plans to redevelop it.