Drive-in movie screens are being unfurled in Lancaster County once more this spring, as three local businesses again respond to the pandemic's restrictions on their operations by reviving a classic -- and unfettered -- form of entertainment.

Penn Cinema this month started showing movies in the parking lot of its Airport Road theater while Mount Hope Estate & Winery in Manheim hopes to resume showing them with an expanded schedule and offerings starting in May, subject to Rapho Township approval. Phantom Power in Millersville, primarily a live-music venue, likewise plans to bring back its outdoor screen in May.

“It was a crowd favorite,” said Penn Ketchum, co-founder and co-owner of Penn Cinema. “We received a tremendous response from the community and many families who enjoyed getting out.”

“We’re looking for any opportunity to get people here. There’s a lot of pent-up demand and we want to make sure we’re top of mind,” said Scott Bowser, Mount Hope co-owner.

Phantom Power owner Gregg Barley voiced a similar strategy. "When indoor service was forbidden, we turned to the drive-in as our way to offer people a safe entertainment option...We were also able to cater to a new audience outside of the music community," he said.

Another regular drive-in host last summer, Spring House Brewing in Lancaster city, has no plans to show movies this year, according to General Manager Yahya McIntyre.

Drive-ins bring the entertainment venues some welcome revenue during the pandemic, now a year old and counting, when the state has either closed them temporarily or imposed limits on attendance in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Previously a staple of local entertainment for decades, beginning when the Sky-Vue opened on Lincoln Highway East in 1950, drive-ins were a permanent part of Lancaster County until 2005, when the Columbia operation closed.

Last year, Penn Cinema used its drive-in set-up from Memorial Day weekend into the fall, until a windstorm ruined its screen. It began using a stronger screen March 5, showing "Raya and the Last Dragon.”

“People love the experience and enjoy the nostalgia of it as well,” Ketchum said.

In the early days of the outdoor season, the drive-in is primarily being booked for fundraisers and private parties. But it’s also open to the public for viewing the latest Hollywood blockbusters like “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which will be shown there starting Wednesday through April 4. Admission to the 100-car parking lot is $20 to $56 per car, depending on the number of people inside the vehicle.

As the weather warms, so will the usage of the drive-in, Ketchum indicated, ramping up to seven days a week. He’s planning a Wednesday evening series of classic films as well as a Fourth of July weekend event to benefit a local nonprofit, which has yet to be announced. The drive-in’s schedule is available at penncinema.com/drivein.

Seeking OK to expand offerings

Mount Hope is hoping to build on last season’s success too, proposing a somewhat larger schedule and longer presentations, if the township supervisors approve. They are set to hear Mount Hope’s request at their April 1 meeting at 7:30 p.m. in the township office, 971 N. Colebrook Road, Manheim.

Bowser is seeking permission to operate a drive-in, which could double as an outdoor concert location, in the commercial recreation zoning district as a conditional use. The township planners unanimously recommended approval at their March 1 meeting, said Randall Wenger, township manager.

Last year, after getting a one-time permit from the township to operate the 2775 Lebanon Road drive-in because Mount Hope was experiencing a business hardship, Bowser operated the drive-in on Fridays and Saturdays from June through August, concluding by 11 p.m.

This year, he wants the “Reels on Wheels” drive-in to operate Thursdays through Sundays from May 13 through Aug. 15, ending the day before the opening of Mount Hope’s Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire – its biggest event of the year.

Bowser also wants to show double features (which would conclude after 11 p.m.), operate during the Christmas season and show older R-rated movies such as “Air Force One,” “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Platoon.” Last year the drive-in was limited to films with G, PG and PG-13 ratings.

The location would be the same as last year – the Mazza Vineyard on the property, where there’s room for 80 cars and 250 people to sit on the grass. Bowser has yet to settle on an admission price; last year he charged $20 per car.

“The goal is provide a little entertainment, let them get some food, let them get some beverages and have a good time,” Bowser said, noting that Mount Hope’s taproom benefited significantly from sales to drive-in patrons.

Bowser is confident that the drive-in would do well, noting that “we were happy with it (last year) … when people were really afraid (of COVID-19). I think it will be better this year because people really want to get out.”

Return engagement

Phantom Power on West Frederick Street began trying drive-in movies on Halloween by showing "Rocky Horror Picture Show," then continued by showing Hollywood films and videos made by local firm HeBGB TV, "both with great success," Barley said. The drive-in concept continued through the winter, encountering some difficulties, then got put on hiatus after a showing of "Labyrinth" on March 4.

"We faced many challenges, mainly poor weather and bitter cold," said owner Gregg Barley. "We are anxious to try them again in warmer weather and hope they develop into a regular occurrence."

Admission to the drive-in films, which recall the property's prior lives as the Skinni Mini and Point of View indoor movie houses, is $20 per car. There's room for 50 cars at the parking lot.