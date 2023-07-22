Drs. Michael J. and Jane Aldrich Schreder are pleased to announce their son, Dr. Christopher J. Schreder has joined Schreder Dental at 151 Good Drive, to begin a third generation of patient-centered dental care. Dr. Chris obtained his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Juniata College in 2018. He received his Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 2022, followed by post-doctoral training through a General Practice Residency at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center of Lebanon, PA.

For more information, please visit Schrederdental.com.

"Who's News," announcements appear on Sundays and feature promotions, hirings and certifications. For questions, pricing information, or to submit your announcement, email businessnews@lnpnews.com.