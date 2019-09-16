Inspired by the downtown renaissance underway around them, Ream Jewelers owners Ricki and Alan Friedland have remodeled the front of their 58 N. Queen St. store.
“Because of 101NQ coming, and all the other wonderful things happening downtown, we thought maybe it’s time to give the store a fresh new look,” said Alan Friedland.
The $35,000 project, completed Wednesday, replaced a dark awning over the entrance with a gold one, replaced the lighting above it and covered the dark brick with off-white paint.
The result is a more inviting store front, he said. The exterior project follows a $150,000 remodeling of its interior in 2011.
Ream Jewelers has been at its current address — diagonal from 101NQ (the former Bulova building, now being redeveloped) — since 1972. The store was founded at 5 W. King St. in 1935.