A day before she was to celebrate the rebranding of Lush Bazaar, her downtown Lancaster boutique and its website, Timbrel Chyatee Adidala found herself tearful.

Killing Lush Bazaar felt like the end of an era for the boutique of clothing and home goods made in India. The rebrand was not how the 35-year-old entrepreneur had planned to start 2022, but she was forced to by a trademark infringement accusation from California wholesaler, Pinkette Clothing.

The increase of trademark applications and infringement claims has been well-known in legal circles. So far this year, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has reported 201,986 applications, an increase of 24.5% from the same period in 2021.

Trademark infringement hit a new high in 2021, according to CompuMark, a trademark search and protection company. In its annual survey of trademark professionals, 9 in 10 said they had been affected by infringements. Two-thirds of the 300 interviewed said overall trademark

protection became more difficult. In 2020, the research also showed that trademark infringement involved a web domain as often as a business name.

Lush Bazaar is not the first Lancaster city business to face a name challenge. Last year, a Bhutanese couple faced a challenge from Disney, which operates a Yak & Yeti Restaurant at its Animal Kingdom theme park near Orlando, Florida. As a result, the couple’s Lancaster restaurant can’t have the same name as their restaurants in Carlisle and New Cumberland.

As Tuesday unfolded and Adidala revealed the shop’s new name, Chyatee, she felt a sense of triumph. It’s her middle name and is pronounced key-AH-thee. It means divine light and consciousness, renown and fame and reputation and glory, she said.

A little more than a month ago, her website was unexpectedly shut down, following a complaint from Pinkette, which does business as Lush Clothing.

The complaint said Lush Bazaar was not authorized to manufacture, sell or distribute clothing under the trademarked name "Lush." The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records the name as trademarked in 2010.

That sent Adidala scrambling in frustration. She had been using the name Lush Bazaar since 2015. It was inspired by walks through an Indian market that was lush with colors and beauty. Her business had grown from an online Etsy shop to a small store at 50 N. Queen St. to a 1,700-square-foot boutique at 101 N. Queen St.

“This year was going to be a year enjoying the moments we worked so hard for,” she said. “Honestly, I was very sad. I kind of thought it was so unfair. How could this be? I had this name for so long. I never thought - there was no Lush Bazaar at the time - I was really sad and caught off guard.”

She shared what had happened with her clients through social media. The fight against such a big company would be expensive financially and emotionally, she learned from her lawyer. She decided to rebrand, she told her customers. And they responded with support.

“I’m overwhelmed by the community who chose to stand by me and this fashion mission,” she wrote in January. “Beautiful souls from Lancaster, Chambersburg, Baltimore, York, NYC, LA, Virginia, Texas, DC, Florida, India and Dubai reaching out to me and our team, sharing our post, standing in solidarity with my brand and I. I was left feeling shocked but covered with love. Who knew a passion project in my efficiency apartment in India would turn into something this large.”

Pinkette gave her some leeway to work on a rebrand. Adidala’s still confused by the infringement accusation because the two businesses could not be any more different. Lush, the California clothing company, is fast fashion found in stores like Nordstroms. Adidala’s business is slow fashion found only in Lancaster. The ethically made clothing is sustainably sourced with the intent to bring fair prices to artisans in India who make the clothes and home goods.

Adidala celebrated the new store name and her birthday. It is Indian custom to wear new clothes on your birthday. She decided she’d wear something from her shop. Chyatee is even more personal than Lush Bazaar.

“To start in Lancaster, as we say, it is a city of welcome,” she said. “It’s just so much more special to me. I feel like this is the next step - let’s reach for the stars.”

Now that her name is attached the brand has become that much more important to her.

And yes, she said, she is seeking a trademark.