A roving band of “elves” will once again be cruising around downtown Lancaster on Saturday morning, passing out free tote bags.

Store owners are hoping that people actually fill them during Small Business Saturday — a day that in recent years has become many non-big-box retailers’ way to kick off the holiday shopping season.

“We’re in a new time and place. And it’s exciting to be Lancaster now,” says Anne Williams, director of communications for the Lancaster City Alliance. “There’s just a lot of momentum in the city. We’re past that thing that we call the pandemic, mostly. So we’re able to kind of turn the page and welcome the holidays back as we all kind of remember it.”

Part of what holiday shoppers remember is being in brick-and-mortar establishments, said National Retail Federation President and CEO Matthew Shay, who was fielding questions during a holiday forecast conference call earlier this month.

“While we saw a spike in online shopping, we know that consumers really do enjoy the in-store experience and are in some ways reverting back to some of that pre-pandemic behavior,” Shay said. “But when they get to the store, the experience is not the pre-pandemic experience.”

Stores have evolved, having had to get creative with things like inventory management, thus landing the retail landscape in better shape in many ways than it was 10 years ago, he said.

Timbrel Chyatee Adidala, owner of Chyatee downtown, is focused on making Saturday’s shopping experience specifically stand out. The designer, who describes her brand as “an ode to my South Asian background and North American upbringing,” is hosting a “Sip, Shop, Snack” day. She’s bringing in a few vendors to share her space on what will be her fifth Small Business Saturday.

The first four were as Lush Bazaar. But she rebranded her website and North Queen Street boutique this year following a trademark infringement accusation from a California wholesaler.

“It feels surreal that I’ve gotten this far through everything that has happened in five years. From starting in a small space — I was 200 square feet — to going through COVID, being stuck in the country … to going through the name change this year,” she says. “It’s just crazy that we got to make it to this. And I feel really, really blessed to get here.”

She says she is grateful to the community who supports her.

“I wanted to give back,” she says. “So we’re doing this Small Business Saturday event to help other entrepreneurs who have a dream like I did.”

Williams suggests those who aren’t familiar with downtown but are looking for advice on where to wander should stop by the Welcome Center (formerly called the Visitors Center) in Penn Square.

“They are under new management and have really been working hard to be the center of everything where you can come and learn more about the city,” Williams says.

The center’s website offers a couple of printable curated shopping tours and pops up about 60 listings for anyone who clicks on general “shopping” options. On one particularly sunny afternoon early this month, owners of a few downtown businesses said the sidewalks had lately been feeling a bit quiet. They were waiting to see how many shoppers will by now be heading their way despite economic headwinds such as rising prices.

The National Retail Federation expects this year’s holiday sales will be up between 6% to 8% over holiday shopping in 2021. NRF figures do not include sales of gas, restaurants or automobiles. From 2020 to 2021, holiday sales shot up 13.5 %. This year’s forecast is not adjusted for inflation so at least some of that projected increase is linked to shoppers paying more for the same items.

“Last year was like a tidal wave that swamped everything else we’ve ever seen. ... We’re building on an enormous base,” Shay said during the forecast call. “Even positive growth on the lower single-digit side is still enormous relative to the way consumers have been outspending, growing month over month since ... May of 2020.”

The way things like inflation impact people’s holiday shopping patterns will very much depend on where they fall on the income scale, he said.

“The demand is there on the high end. And even as you move into ... other household incomes, maybe in the lower and mid-levels, they’re able to offset that with savings,” he said. “That’s I think why we’re seeing real growth even in the face of these challenges.”