Cargas Systems has moved into its new office space at 101NQ, a mixed-use redevelopment of 101 N. Queen St., formerly the Bulova building. Each employee has a locker for storing exercise clothes worn while bicycling or walking.
Cargas Systems became the first tenant in 101NQ on Monday when it moved into the former Bulova building at 101 N. Queen St. from the Stockyards Business Park. Cargas President and CEO Nate Scott provided LNP with a tour of its stylish yet functional new headquarters on Friday.
But on Oct. 7, those challenges rooted in Cargas’ undersized 11,500-square-foot headquarters became a thing of the past.
The rapidly growing business-software and consulting company consolidated in 101NQ, the former Bulova building at Queen and Orange streets.
“It’s great getting everybody together,” said Nate Scott, Cargas president and CEO.
Cargas became the first occupant of the building, which is being tranformed from a dreary, long-vacant factory where artillery-shell fuzes were made into a dazzling mix of office, retail and residential uses.
Cargas’ third-floor space blends a contemporary look, featuring warm shades of blue and gray walls and carpet, plus high ceilings, large windows and an open layout.
Nonetheless, employee voices don’t carry far and distract co-workers, thanks to a sound-masking system that provides ambient sound at the frequency of human speech. EzoBord sound-soaking panels suspended from the ceiling also add to privacy while separating pods of offices.
Underscoring the priority Cargas puts on employee collaboration, the space has 29 meeting rooms, some side-by-side so they can be combined when necessary.
“This space is really going to help us do great work for our customers,” said Scott.
Cargas sells proprietary software to fuel delivery and HVAC companies, re-sells Microsoft Dynamics software to accounting, manufacturing and distribution companies, and re-sells Sage Intacct cloud accounting software to mid-size businesses.
Thanks to annual increases in revenue averaging 18% over the past five years, Cargas anticipates 2019 revenue of $24 million.
But Cargas didn’t have 101NQ to itself for long.
Free Press, a 1,800-square-foot sneaker and clothing boutique, opened Friday.
Other tenants coming are: Vill + Rue, an 1,100-square-foot furniture and home decor store opening in late October; Starbucks, a 2,200-square-foot coffee shop opening “this fall”; Casa Carlo, a 1,300-square-foot Italian market opening in late October; Yahi, a 1,000-square-foot Hawaiian poke restaurant opening in late October; Blossom Med Spa, a 3,100-square-foot medical spa opening in mid-November; and PeoplesBank, in 1,400 square feet, opening in early 2020.
Alex Ebert of PPM Real Estate, which is handling the commercial space leases, has one more signed tenant announcing soon and three more prospects in lease negotiations (including a 3,000-square-foot restaurant). Two other retail spaces remain and are drawing interest.
Joining Cargas on the third floor is iTrain with Wayne, which will open this fall.
The building also will be the home of Steinman Communications and its LNP Media Group, publisher of this newspaper, as was announced in June.
They will be the building’s largest tenant, leasing 40,000 square feet on the second floor. A late first-quarter move from 8 W. King St. is expected.
Topping the building are 15 fourth-floor residential condominiums, including a pair of two-story penthouses, at prices ranging from $700,000 to $1.6 million. Six condos have been sold, including one of the penthouses, according to listing agent Anne M. Lusk of Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty.
Staff Writer Chad Umble contributed to this story.