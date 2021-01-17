The Jimmy John’s in downtown Lancaster is closed and the space is advertised for lease but the sandwich shop’s operators say they may actually reopen the location.

The sandwich shop at 35 N. Queen St. closed in early December and the 2,100-square foot space was subsequently listed as available for lease. Ben Stoltzfoos, one of the restaurant’s operators, say they are still deciding whether to reopen the restaurant. In the meantime, the property is being advertised for lease in case they don’t reopen, Stoltzfoos said.

Originally opened in May 2016, the downtown Jimmy John’s had seating for around 60 and featured sub and club sandwiches. It is owned by the same group that previously had the since-closed Jimmy John’s at 1601 Manheim Pike and still have one at 1825 Oregon Pike, across from the former Stauffers of Kissel Hill grocery store.

The original Jimmy John’s was opened in 1983 by 19-year-old Jimmy John Liautaud. Based in Champaign, Illinois, Jimmy John’s has more than 2,700 U.S. locations.