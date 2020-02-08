Down on the Farm Creamery will open later this month at 226 Gap Road in Strasburg Township.

The creamery, which is owned by brothers Jonathan and Daniel Lapp, will replace Uncle Leroy’s candy and fudge shop at The Shops at Traintown.

It has operated since June 2018 from a small building at the Lapp’s nearby family farm at 509 May Post Office Road.

The new shop will feature hand-dipped ice cream, milkshakes and sundaes. Waffle cones will be made on the premises.

The roughly 2,000-square-foot shop will have seating for around 24 and offer 25 flavors of ice cream.

It will complement the farm-based retail shop, where production remains and the brothers make ice cream and yogurt as well as a variety of flavored milks. They also sell eggs, cheese, dips and other products at the farm.