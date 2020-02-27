Down on the Farm Creamery has opened near Strasburg with ice cream and dairy products made on a farm just south of town.
Owned by brothers Jonathan and Daniel Lapp, the creamery at 226 Gap Road near the Choo Choo Barn features about two dozen flavors of ice cream in addition to some seasonal varieties.
The creamery sells milkshakes, sundaes, Italian ice and hand-dipped ice cream served in waffle cones made on the premises. Ice cream is also sold in half-gallon and pint containers.
The creamery also sells other dairy products at the Lapps’ nearby farm farm, including flavored milk, yogurt and slurpees, a type of drinkable yogurt. And, there’s fudge, candies, snacks, popcorn and coffee.
Down on the Farm Creamery has seating for around 15 and also has an area where customers can watch employees make chocolate-covered strawberries and other treats.
Down on the Farm Creamery has operated since June 2018 from a small building at the Lapps’ family farm at 509 May Post Office Road. Production is done on the farm, where there is also a retail shop.