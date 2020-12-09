Dough & Co., a downtown Lancaster shop that featured raw cookie dough served like ice cream, is now closed.

The last day for the shop at 46 N. Prince St. was Dec. 6, but the website continues to offer delivery of products.

In announcing the closure, Dough & Co. said it will move to food trucks and manufacturing. No one returned messages seeking details about those plans.

Before opening Dough & Co. in March 2018, owner Taylor Glessner and several investors oversaw some $150,000 in renovations to a space that previously been the home of gift shop Here to Timbuktu.

At Dough & Co., the cookie dough was made with an egg substitute and presented and served like ice cream, with the option to get it in a cone or a bowl. It could also be made into milkshakes, served as an ice cream sandwich or packaged as a sundae crepe.