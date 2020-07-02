Double C, a new restaurant from the owners of John J. Jeffries, has debuted in downtown Lancaster.

Preparations for the newly renovated restaurant at 220 N. Prince St. were finalized in mid-March, but the opening was put on hold because of restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Double C offered takeout before opening its dining room for the first time last week when Lancaster County moved into the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan.

Double C has a seating capacity of just over 100, including 16 seats at a bar and six at a window counter. The dining room has a mix of communal tables and booths, including one corner booth with room for 10. There’s also a back area with room for about 40.

The menu at Double C features burgers, tacos and margaritas, with co-owner Sean Cavanaugh saying it’s meant to be a casual, neighborhood restaurant that complements the more upscale John J. Jeffries he also owns with Michael Carson.

Both restaurants feature grass-fed Angus beef raised on a Carlisle-area ranch whose owners include the two restaurateurs.

Double C takes the space formally occupied by Coe Camera, which was founded on North Queen Street in 1944 and then moved to West Chestnut Street before settling on North Prince Street. The shop was founded by George Coe, who was Lancaster city’s mayor from 1962 to 1966.

