A new ice cream shop has opened in the middle of Denver.
Located at 323 Main St., across the street from a Turkey Hill convenience store, Donnie’s Ice Cream Shop features hand-dipped and soft-service ice cream as well as milkshakes and sundaes. There are also hot dogs, hamburgers, pulled pork, subs, chicken tenders and French fries.
Donnie’s is in a one-time bank building which was recently the home of several restaurants, including Cheesy Bagel and CK Grill & BBQ. It has seating for around 20 inside as well as some tables outside.
The new restaurant is owned by Donald Stauffer, who has owned the property since 2008 and had previously had an ice cream shop there before leasing the space to others.
The revived ice cream shop, which will be open year-round, is managed by Brandy Stuber who is helped by several employees.