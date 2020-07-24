New federal regulations allowing insurance companies to provide certain consumers with drastically less printed information are costing about 225 employees of Donnelley Financial Solutions here their jobs.

Donnelley confirmed Thursday that it will remove the majority of its offset printing operation by year-end from its 391 Steel Way plant in Lancaster city, next to the Red Rose Commons shopping center.

To fill the void, Chicago-based Donnelley will move its digital printing and fulfillment operation plus office personnel from its leased 1905 Horseshoe Road facility in East Lampeter Township to the Steel Way site by April 30. Despite the Horseshoe Road address, the East Lampeter building is on the edge of Greenfield, formerly named the Greenfield Corporate Center.

After the layoffs and consolidation, Donnelley will have more than 400 employees here, including a customer service center in the Granite Run Corporate Center in Manheim Township.

The transition will cost Donnelley $6.8 million in severance, shutdown, relocation and other expenses, the company said in a filing with the federal Securities & Exchange Commission.

Prompting the layoffs and relocation are new federal regulations that will reduce Donnelley’s 2021 revenue by $130 million to $140 million, the company said in its SEC filing. That represents about 16% of its $875 million in annual revenue.

Its profits before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will be trimmed by $5 million to $10 million, Donnelley estimated in its filing. That represents about 7% of its annual $137 million in those kind of profits, known as EBITDA.

Triggering the changes are the SEC’s implementation of Rule 30e-3 and amendments to Rule 498A, set to begin Jan. 1, which Donnelley said will “significantly reduce” the amount of printing it does for those clients.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Rule 498A allows insurance companies to give people buying variable annuities and variable life insurance policies what are called summary prospectuses, like what mutual fund investors receive, rather than printed, full prospectuses that can run 100 to 150 pages or more, according to The National Law Review. The full documents instead can be posted on the insurer’s website.

Rule 30e-3 allows insurance companies to meet their obligation to provide variable contract owners with financial reports of companies that the insurers have invested in by posting the reports online rather than mailing them, the publication explained.

“Going forward, the only printed documents insurers are required to provide investors are an initial summary prospectus (for new sales) and an updating summary prospectus” for consumers who are part of blocks of in-force policies, The National Law Review said.

Donnelley was created in 2016 when R.R. Donnelley & Sons spun off two divisions as independent firms. Its magazine, newspaper insert and catalog printing operation, which includes printing plants on Greenfield Road and Harrisburg Pike, plus its logistics business became LSC Communications.

It recently filed for bankruptcy.

The financial printing division became Donnelley Financial Solutions.

The Steel Way site has been occupied by Donnelley and its predecessors since 1962, according to LNP | LancasterOnline files. Donnelley moved into the former Cal-Dak building from a building at West Chestnut and North Prince streets, now the home of the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design. The Steel Way structure now measures 130,000 square feet, according to county records.

Donnelley began to develop a second plant on Harrisburg Pike – the former Lancaster fair grounds -- in 1971 to print phonebooks for Western Electric. It bought the Greenfield Road plant in 1979 so it could fulfill a new contract to print TV Guide. Its previous occupant was Schick, which made electric shavers, hair dryers and other products there.