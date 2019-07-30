Donegal Group Inc. logo

Donegal Group got back in the black in the second quarter, the insurance holding company announced Monday.

Marietta-based Donegal had net profits of $4.8 million (17 cents a share), up from a net loss of $790,000 (3 cents a share) in 2018’s second quarter.

Revenue was up 1.5% to $198.8 million from $195.8 million.

Donegal Group said its second quarter results were boosted by the growth of its commercial lines business.

In contrast, the 2018 quarter was hurt by an after-tax restructuring charge of $1.3 million (5 cents a share) for severance costs tied to the closing of its office in Salisbury, Maryland, and above average weather-related losses.