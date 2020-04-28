Donegal Group on Tuesday reported an 83.8% plunge in first quarter net profits, due to $10.7 million in net investment losses.

The Marietta-based regional insurance company had net profits of $3.7 million (13 cents a share), down from $23.0 million (82 cents a share) in 2019’s first quarter.

Total revenues slipped 13.9% to $184.9 million from $214.7 million a year earlier.

Donegal said the net investment losses stemmed from unrealized losses in the fair value of equity securities it held at March 31. In contrast, the 2019 quarter’s net investment gains of $18.1 million included a $12.7 million boost from the sale of its Donegal Financial Services.

Excluding the impact of investment gains and losses, Donegal had net operating profits of $12.3 million (43 cents a share), up 69.0% from $7.3 million (26 cents a share) a year earlier.