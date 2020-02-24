Donegal Group on Monday reported a profitable fourth quarter and full year 2019, reversing net losses in the comparable 2018 periods.
The Marietta-based insurance holding company had a fourth quarter net profit of $14.2 million (50 cents a share), reversing a 2018 fourth quarter net loss of $15.0 million (54 cents a share).
Total revenues grew 7.6% to $200.9 million, up from $186.8 million.
Boosting the bottom line were after-tax net investment gains of $2.1 million, unlike a loss of $6.9 million in the 2018 period, a 16.1% increase in commercial lines net premiums and a 56.0% drop in weather-related losses.
For the year, net profits were $47.2 million ($1.67 a share), compared to a $32.8 million net loss ($1.18 a share) in 2018. Total revenues rose 5.3% to $812.5 million from $771.8 million.