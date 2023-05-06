Mid Penn Bank, based in Millersburg, Pa., has hired

Donald Palmer as a sales executive in its insurance and risk services division. Palmer joined the company in September 2022, bringing extensive knowledge and experience in the insurance sales arena to the company. In his new role, Palmer will focus on continuing to build relationships while providing insurance solutions that fit his clients’ needs. A Lancaster native, Palmer has worked in the insurance services industry for 30 years at a number of Lancaster firms, including four Fortune 500 companies. He is passionate about providing businesses with unwavering service and customized products and has worked with hundreds of companies to help control costs. Palmer is a 1997 Leadership Lancaster graduate and holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of Delaware. Palmer is thrilled to continue his career with Mid Penn and is eager to have a continued impact on his clients and community.

