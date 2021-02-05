A new Domino’s has opened near Mount Joy in the Donegal Square shopping center

The carryout and delivery pizza restaurant takes a 2,000-square-foot space at 2101A Strickler Road, opposite Hamilton Inn & Suites in the shopping center near routes 283 and 230.

The new Domino’s features the restaurant chain’s latest store design with updated lighting and décor as well as an open kitchen concept where customers can get better views of their pizzas being made and boxed.

The restaurant is operated by Don Prouse, who has been a Domino’s franchisee for more than 30 years and has 20 restaurants, mostly in Delaware and Maryland.

Domino's Address: 2101A Strickler Road, Manheim. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Info.: 717-698-9000, dominos.com.