Domino’s Pizza is planning new locations in Willow Street and outside Mount Joy.

The Willow Street Domino’s will take a 1,500-square foot space at 2416 Willow Street Pike. The restaurant at Willow Valley Marketplace is slated to open by the end of the year.

The franchisee for the Willow Street Domino’s is Courtney Milne, who owns several other Domino’s in Lancaster County.

East of Mount Joy, Domino’s will take a 2,000-square-foot space in Donegal Square, the commercial center along Strickler Road near Route 283 that includes Mick’s All American Pub.

A Domino’s representative did not have information about the franchisee for the Donegal Square location or when it is expected to open.

Related articles